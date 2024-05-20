ENG
News
Soldiers of 100th SMB eliminate group of Russian drone operators hiding in building. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 100th separate mechanised brigade eliminated a group of Russian invaders hiding in a building. The occupants were probably operators of attack UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.

