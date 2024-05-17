Fighters of 47th SMB destroyed armored personnel carriers of Russian invaders with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

The operator of the "Wild Hornets" drone from the 47th Brigade of the Magura Brigade hit an enemy APC.

Thank you to everyone who helps the army! More to come, even more! Don't stop, support the Wild Hornets' fundraising for new drones:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card: 5375411207988499

PayPal: [email protected]

We would like to remind you that the new Queen of Hornets drones have successfully completed their combat tests in the skillful hands of the BULAVA unit of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade. "The Queen of Hornets has a high level of localization - the drones are assembled from a large part of Ukrainian parts and electronics. This allowed us to make the drone as cheap as possible in production. Now Wild Hornets is moving to the stage of production scaling.

