Occupier is not achieving its goal of stretching our forces and thus weakening Ukraine on wide front from Kharkiv to Donetsk regions - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The Russians have failed to stretch the Ukrainian Defence Forces on a wide front and break through our defence line.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today, as every day, our primary focus is on all combat areas - the entire defence line. We have heard a report from the Chief of the General Staff - General Syrskyi is on the frontline, directly in our combat brigades. As a result of these days - the whole week - we have stronger positions in the Kharkiv region. The Fifty-seventh Brigade, the Eighty-second Air Assault Brigade - thank you, soldiers! At the same time, our forces are quite effectively destroying the occupier in the Donetsk sector - in particular, in the areas of Chasiv Yar and other towns. In fact, the occupier is not achieving its goal of stretching our forces and thus weakening Ukraine on a wide front from Kharkiv to Donetsk region.

I thank each of our soldiers, each sergeant, each officer who are brave enough to carry out combat orders and maintain our positions. I would especially like to mention the Forty-first Brigade, first of all, the special units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine "Kraken" and "Artan" and the National Guard for their efforts these days. I thank you guys for Chasiv Yar - for destroying Russian equipment and repelling assaults! I would also like to thank the two hundred and twenty-fifth separate assault battalion - they are just great!

I thank everyone who is fighting for our country and who is helping others to get through this difficult time!" Zelenskyy said.

