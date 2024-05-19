Two Patriots for Kharkiv will change situation - Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on recreation centre in Kharkiv region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and wounded in the Russian missile attack on a recreation centre in the Kharkiv region. He also said that two additional Patriot systems would help protect the Kharkiv region from constant shelling by the aggressor country.

The head of state noted that Russia continues to shell Ukrainian cities and communities, killing people.

‘In fact, every hour there are new reports on Russian terrorist strikes. Missiles, bombs, artillery are the only thing that allows Russia to continue its aggression. This is an opportunity to terrorise our cities and communities, to kill ordinary people,’ President Zelenskyy said in a statement.

The Head of State also commented on today's tragedy in the Kharkiv region. As you know, the occupiers launched a missile attack on a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova.

‘Only today, and only as a result of one of the shellings in the Kharkiv region, 16 people were injured and five were killed. My condolences to the families and friends,’ Zelenskyy said.

The President added that the world is able to stop the terror of the Russian occupiers. To do this, he said, ‘the lack of political will of the world's leaders must be overcome’. He also called on Ukraine's allies to strengthen our country's air defence, in particular, to provide two additional Patriot systems for Kharkiv.

‘The world can stop the Russian terror - and to do so, the lack of political will of leaders must be overcome. Two Patriots for Kharkiv will make a fundamental difference. Air defence systems for our other cities and sufficient support for our soldiers on the front line will ensure the defeat of Russian terror,’ the Ukrainian leader said.

Finally, he thanked the states and their leaders who ‘act decisively to bring a just end to the war and bring terrorists to justice’.

Russian missile attack on a recreation centre in the suburbs of Kharkiv

On Sunday, 19 May, the Russian invaders committed another war crime - they attacked a recreation centre in the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the suburbs of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with two Iskander-M missiles. As a result of the attack, 5 people were killed. Among the dead was a pregnant woman. Among the wounded, 9 people are in serious condition. An 8-year-old girl is in a light condition, stable.