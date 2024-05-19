"Wild hornets" sent another large batch of drones for Ukrainian soldiers defending Kharkiv region. VIDEO
This shipment included drones made with funds raised by the Censor.NET and Butusov Plus communities, as well as the help of responsible private businesses and international partners.
We thank everyone who financially supports the production of drones for the Ukrainian Defence Forces! The Butusov Plus and Censor.NET communities and the Wild Hornets were thanked with personalized drones.
We are continuing our next fundraising drive, as drones are always needed at the frontline. A lot depends on your donation!
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card: 5375411207988499
PayPal: [email protected]
