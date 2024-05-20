Partners have allocated more than $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation, - Austin

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the priority of today’s meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be air defense.

He stated this during the opening of the meeting in the Ramstein format, Censor.NET informs.

"We have already met many of Ukraine's priority needs, and there is much more to come. This includes additional ammunition for NASAMS and Patriot air defense systems, HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, and Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems," the statement said.

"Together, we have already committed more than $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Putin's full-scale invasion in February 2022," Austin added.

The head of the Pentagon emphasized that the priority of the "Ramstein" meeting will be air defense, as well as the discussion of making eight coalitions of forces and means.

"I look forward to hearing from the maritime coalition and the joint air and missile defense coalition today," Austin said.