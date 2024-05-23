Zelenskyy: Occupiers’ intention is clear: to draw our forces away from north in order to advance in east

On 23 May, the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief held a meeting. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defence, the Head of the State Border Guard Service, and intelligence chiefs reported.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

‘An in-person report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, who has been in the Kharkiv region all these days and has been in charge of the region's defence. A complete picture of the fighting in the Kharkiv direction and in Donbas. The intention of the occupiers is clear: to draw our forces away from the north in order to advance in the east. We know how to respond.

A report by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on providing the army with everything it needs. Schedules of arms delivery from the already announced and expected aid packages from our partners.

An online report by the Head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhii Deineka. He continues to work on the ground in the border regions: Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions,’ Zelenskyy said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the enemy's plans include disrupting the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

‘Intelligence reports: Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko. In addition to Russia's plans on the battlefield, intelligence officers received a lot of data on the strategy to disrupt the Peace Summit. This has become the main task of Russian diplomacy and foreign intelligence in the near future,’ the president said.