ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4651 visitors online
News War
13 193 10

10 armoured vehicles and over 50 assault soldiers were destroyed by Ukrainian troops during the occupiers’ attack on Chasiv Yar. VIDEO of battle

Ukrainian troops repelled an attempted assault on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of the successful confrontation between Ukrainian soldiers and the occupiers were published on social media.

"Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. Footage of the repulsion of a powerful mechanised assault on Ukrainian positions by the Russian occupiers. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 10 pieces of enemy equipment, and the soldiers of the National Police combat brigade "Lut" eliminated about fifty Russian assault soldiers," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: Soldiers of the 110th SMB destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8914) elimination (4950) Donetska region (3612) battles (140) Chasiv Yar (204)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 