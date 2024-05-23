Soldiers of the 110th SMB destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. VIDEO

On 23 May, anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko permanently shoot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported this on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that today, the irrepressible anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade sniped at another Su-25.

"The Muscovites still lack the sense to understand that we will not allow them to pollute our airspace with their flying iron. We will continue to shoot them down! Today Ukraine celebrates the Day of Heroes. But, in fact, on the front line, Heroes' Day is not once a year, but every day. Every day, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians ensure the existence of our country through their heroic deeds. "The 'empire' must collapse!" - the post reads.

In addition, the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade reminds us that "the day before, our guys put an enemy Su-25 on permanent standby in the Donbas steppes".

As Censor.NET wrote, yesterday, 22 May, the General Staff reported the downing of a Russian Su-25 in the Pokrovsk direction.

