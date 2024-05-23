Occupier films results of ATACMS strike on Russian army airfield near occupied Mospyne: "F#ck, missile hit! Everything is burned, f#ck it!". VIDEO

A video was posted online in which the occupier filmed the effect of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike with ATACMS missiles on a Russian army facility in occupied Mospyne near Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed part of the occupiers' air defence system with a missile strike.

"Yesterday, at about 12:50, 5 ATACMS missiles struck at air defence positions near Mospyne airfield, Donetsk region," Russian public reports. As a result of the strike, the losses are as follows: 2 S-300/400 surface-to-air defensive missile systems launchers were destroyed, one S-300/400 surface-to-air defensive missile system launcher was damaged, a 96L6E radar was destroyed, and the S-300/400 control centre was destroyed. There are allegedly no losses among the occupiers," the author of the publication notes.

Warning: Foul language!

