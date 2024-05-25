2 enemy attacks were repulsed near Lyptsi, combat clash continues in Vovchansk region - General Staff

Over the past day, a total of 103 combat clashes took place on the entire front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Since the beginning of the current day, May 25, 2024, 21 combat clashes have taken place.

Attacks on Ukraine

According to detailed information, the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 48 air strikes by 84 anti-aircraft missiles, and used 972 kamikaze drones (one attack UAV of the Lancet type and 971 FPV drones).

The occupiers shelled the positions of our troops and settlements 3,272 times with various types of weapons, 90 of them with rocket salvo systems.

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 personnel concentration areas and two enemy infrastructure facilities.

In total, during the past day, the combat losses of the Russian invaders, irreversible and sanitary, amounted to 1,148 people. Also, the enemy lost 15 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 27 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, one anti-aircraft vehicle, four UAVs of operational-tactical level, 39 vehicles, and three units of special equipment.

The situation since the beginning of the day on May 25, 2024

According to the General Staff, 21 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the current day. The enemy launched one missile strike using four missiles and four air strikes using four anti-aircraft missiles.

The defense forces continue the defense operation, focus their main efforts on repelling the enemy's attack and restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have carried out 479 attacks on the positions of our troops, seven of them using rocket salvo systems. The occupiers also used 25 kamikaze attack drones.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units three times since the beginning of the day. Two assault actions were repulsed in the Lyptsi district without success for the enemy. Another military clash continues in the Vovchansk region. Defense forces continue to strengthen their lines.

According to updated data, the enemy lost 148 occupiers in the Kharkiv direction over the past day, of which 35 were killed and 113 were wounded. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed five enemy artillery systems, eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five vehicles, and one unit of special equipment. In addition, one armored car, five artillery systems, one anti-aircraft vehicle, three cars, and two units of special equipment were damaged. 24 enemy dugouts were hit.

In the Kupyansk direction, units of our troops have already repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Petropavlivka and Nevske. Another battle continues. The situation is tense. Our defenders are taking measures to strengthen the positions of the front edge of the defense. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

According to updated data, 123 enemy casualties in the Kupyansk direction over the past day. Three cars were also destroyed, a tank, an artillery system, and an armored combat vehicle were damaged.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, an enemy attack was repulsed in the area of Torske.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been two combat clashes in the Siversky direction, one of them is still ongoing near Vyimka. It is worth noting that here the Ukrainian soldiers were successful in some areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers have already attacked twice in the Klishchiivka area. One attempt of an enemy assault has been repulsed, another is in progress. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times since the beginning of the day. Defense forces repulsed one attack near Nevelskyi. Fighting continues in Sokol and Yasnobrodivka districts.

According to updated data for the past day in the Pokrovsky direction, the losses of the enemy amounted to 286 invaders killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed three tanks, four cars, and a warehouse with ammunition. In addition, two enemy tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and two enemy cars were damaged.

In the direction of Kurakhove, units of our troops repelled two attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy tried to dislodge units of the Defense Forces in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region. Failed and retreated.

In the Orihiv direction, an attack by the occupiers was repulsed near Robotyny. A battle is currently underway near Novoandriivka. The situation is under control.

In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Krynok direction. During the fighting, the enemy had no success, no losses were allowed.