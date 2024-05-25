Enemy hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, as result of shelling, Kharkiv region suffered numerous damages. PHOTOS

On the night of 25 May 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked the Sloboda district of Kharkiv with S-300 missiles.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the building of an educational institution and 16 cars were damaged ( according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, more than 30 cars were damaged - Ed.), and almost a hundred windows in apartment buildings were smashed.







Shelling of the Kharkiv region:

04:40 Izium district, Borova village. A household building burned down as a result of the shelling.

01:00 Korotych, Kharkiv district. The territory was shelled.

19:00 Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi urban-type settlement. There was an enemy shelling. The educational institution was damaged.

15:07 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Mala Danylivka village. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.

14:45 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochiv. As a result of the shelling near the kindergarten, five private households were damaged.

10:00 Chuhuiv district, Verkhnya Pysarivka village. A man was injured as a result of the shelling.

Sinegubov also informs that at 09:30 in A man was injured in Kupyansk as a result of an explosion at the HS.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

According to the Joint Forces Operation, there were 13 combat engagements with Russian proxies in the Kharkiv sector. Ten attacks were repelled in the areas of Lyptsi, Tykhe, and Vovchansk. The battle near Starytsia is ongoing. The situation is under control. In addition, Ukrainian defenders are pushing the enemy back from the front line of defense with assault operations, and are succeeding in some areas.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions 17 times. The fighting took place in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, and Nevske. Currently, fighting continues near Novoyehorivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. The enemy has partially succeeded in the latter two areas, and the situation is tense. The Ukrainian defense forces are taking active measures to stabilize the situation.

Evacuation from the region

It is also reported that a total of 11090 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

