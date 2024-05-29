Firefight continues near Lyptsi, Defence Forces take measures to strengthen defence - General Staff

Over the past day, 139 combat engagements took place on the frontline in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukraine

As noted, in total, the enemy launched three missile strikes using four missiles, 86 air strikes using 96 GABs, and fired about three thousand rounds of fire from various types of weapons, including 187 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery struck two areas of enemy concentration and a fuel and lubricants depot.

It is also recalled that on the night of 29 May 2024, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 14 Shahed-type strike UAVs from the territory of the Russian Federation near Primorsko-Akhtarsk. As a result of the air battle, 13 Shaheds were shot down in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Rivne regions.

The defence forces continue to focus their main efforts in the Tavria, Donetsk and Slobozhanskyi operational areas on preventing the enemy from advancing into the depths of our country and disrupting its efforts to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk and part of Kharkiv regions.

Situation from the beginning of the day

According to the General Staff, 28 combat engagements took place today. The occupants carried out six air strikes using 10 GABs and fired 476 times at the positions of our troops. Russian terrorists also used 46 kamikaze drones for attacks.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Since beginning of day, enemy has not advanced in Kharkiv sector. Fighting continues in Vodiane area - General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Lyptsi since the beginning of the day. One of the engagements is ongoing. The losses of the Russian occupants are being clarified. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to strengthen their defences.

According to the updated data, the enemy lost 195 people in this sector over the last day. An occupant's tank, seven artillery systems, one MLRS, 13 vehicles and five units of special equipment were destroyed. In addition, two tanks, three artillery systems, eight vehicles and four units of special equipment were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, an attack in the area of Stepova Novoselivka was repelled at the beginning of the day. Another firefight is continuing near Petropavlivka.

Situation in the East

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack near Vyimka village.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has tried to force our troops out of their positions twice since the beginning of the day. The enemy unsuccessfully conducted assault operations in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka.

Read more: Pokrovsk direction remains hottest, enemy is actively using KABs - General Staff of Armed Forces

As in the previous day, the situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. Eight combat engagements are taking place there. The enemy is acting with the greatest intensity near Novoselivka Persha. Two more enemy attacks were repelled, in particular in the area of Yasnobrodivka. Ukrainian defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation in this area.

According to the updated figures, the Russian aggressor lost 394 personnel in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. In addition, 15 armoured combat vehicles, five vehicles and three enemy depots were destroyed. In addition, an enemy tank, six armoured combat vehicles and nine artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, one attack near Krasnohorivka has already been repelled. The enemy was not successful. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

Situation in the South

Since the beginning of the day, one firefight took place in the Vremivsk sector in the vicinity of Mali Shcherbaky.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensive in the Prydniprovskyi sector today.

Read more: Battle continues in Vovchansk region. Defense forces are actively countering and inflicting losses on enemy - General Staff

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Our soldiers are fortifying their lines and are ready to repel the enemy.