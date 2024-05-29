Battle continues in Vovchansk region. Defense forces are actively countering and inflicting losses on enemy - General Staff

The situation at the front remains tense but under control. The defence forces continue to resolutely counter the enemy’s attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine’s territory, and are making efforts to disrupt the occupiers’ offensive plans.

So far, there have been about 110 combat engagements. The Russian invaders are trying to use their superiority in manpower, equipment and air support. Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back, and in some areas, they are taking effective active steps to improve the resilience of the defense.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Over the course of the day, the enemy launched three missile attacks using four rockets and 38 air strikes using 57 UAVs and used 435 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired 2,849 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled four assault attacks by Russian occupants in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk. The situation is tense, but controlled by Ukrainian troops. The battle in the area of Vovchansk is currently ongoing. Our defenders are actively countering and inflicting losses on the enemy.

The enemy's losses in this area have amounted to 68 people since the beginning of the day. Three artillery systems, 12 vehicles, and three units of special equipment were destroyed. Two tanks, three artillery systems, seven vehicles, and one special vehicle were damaged.

There were 19 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled 16 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novoyehorivka, and Nevske. Another firefight is ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka and Nevske.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, 16 firefights took place. Attempts by Russian occupants to advance in the areas of Terny, Torsky, and Serebryany forest were unsuccessful. Despite the enemy's activity, the Ukrainian military is taking measures to strengthen the front line of defense.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Bilohorivka eight times, trying to break into the combat order of Ukrainian units. The situation is tense. Ukraine's defenders are making every effort to prevent the Russian occupiers from advancing deeper into our territory.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the aggressor attempted to attack Ukrainian forces six times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. All attempts were unsuccessful. No losses of our positions were allowed.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders intensively in the Pokrovske sector. Here, during the day, sometimes with the support of aviation, the aggressor carried out 25 assault actions and tried to build up significant fire control efforts along almost the entire contact line. In some areas, the enemy has had partial success. The defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing.

Previous losses of the aggressor in this area amounted to more than 220 occupants killed and wounded. Six armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, and one ATGM were destroyed. One armored combat vehicle, one cannon, and two mortars were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, nine combat engagements have taken place so far this day. The invaders are trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vodiane. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are repelling the enemy's attacks and strengthening the defensive lines.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian occupants keep trying to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions. Our troops repelled six occupants' attacks in the vicinity of Staromayorske. One is still ongoing. The defense forces control the situation.

Three combat engagements took place in the Orikhivsk sector. The Russian occupiers failed to push our units back from Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants continue to try to drive the Defence Forces from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. 10 combat engagements did not bring any significant changes to the situation in this area. Ukrainian troops continued to control the situation, and no losses of our positions were reported.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, actively using firepower against enemy manpower and equipment. Measures are being taken to improve the tactical situation in certain areas.

