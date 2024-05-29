Two tanks, 6 armored vehicles and 80 invaders were destroyed by fighters of 79th SAB during assault attempt near Novomykhailivka. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade repelled an enemy assault near Novomykhailivka, destroying two tanks, six armoured vehicles and eliminating about 80 occupants.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle between Ukrainian soldiers and the occupiers was posted on social media.

"Paratroopers of the 79th separate air assault brigade are unwinding another mechanised assault by the enemy near Novomykhailivka. As a result, 2 tanks and 6 armoured vehicles with enemy infantry remained on the battlefield, not reaching Ukrainian positions. More than 80 Russian occupants went straight to hell," the commentary to the video reads.

