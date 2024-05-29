Russian military strike on Selydove: body of 13-year-old boy was found under rubble

The body of a deceased teenager was found at the site of the attack on Selydove in Donetsk region.

A strike on Selydove

He reminds us that the night before, Russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city, hitting a private house.

"It was immediately known that a 53-year-old man died at the scene and a 70-year-old woman was injured. Today, during the search operations, rescuers removed the body of a 13-year-old boy from the rubble. All body fragments were handed over to the police for further examination," the statement said.

In total, the strike damaged 10 houses and a shop in the town - all affected families received emergency repair kits.

The liquidation of the aftermath of the attack is ongoing.