Day in Donetsk region: 3 people died, 14 were injured as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 3 people died and 14 were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district.

Kurakhivka district under fire from racists. 4 houses were damaged in Ostrych, one in Kurakhivka. In Selidove 1 person died and 1 was wounded; a house was destroyed, 10 houses and a shop were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

A house and a non-residential building were damaged in Kramatorsk as a result of the occupants' shelling. In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, 7 people were wounded and about a hundred houses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, a person was wounded, 8 multi-story buildings, 3 infrastructure facilities, and a business were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 5 private houses, a multi-story building, and a non-residential building were damaged. In Toretsk, 2 people were killed and 3 injured; 6 multi-story buildings, 6 administrative buildings, and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. Also, 18 buildings were damaged in Pivdenne. A house and an administrative building were damaged in Siversk.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 17 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 165 people were evacuated from the front line, including 15 children.

