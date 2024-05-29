Occupiers dropped explosives from drone on civilians in Novodmytrivka, two people were injured

The Russian military attacked civilians in Novodmytrivka in the Kherson region from a drone.

This was reported in Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, two men aged 28 and 50 were injured due to the dropping of explosives from the drone. They suffered contusions, explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as shrapnel injuries of the limbs.

The men received help on the spot, they refused hospitalization.

It will be reminded, on May 28, a person died as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Havrylivka, Berislav district, Kherson region.

See more: Two men were injured as result of artillery fire in Nikopol, one of them is in serious condition. PHOTOS