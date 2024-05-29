Two men were injured as result of artillery fire in Nikopol, one of them is in serious condition. PHOTOS
Occupants attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery, there are wounded.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Because of the Russians, we have wounded in Nikopol again. These are two men aged 64 and 52. Both have shrapnel wounds. They are hospitalized. The second one is seriously wounded. Doctors are doing everything possible," the statement said.
As noted, the enemy struck the city with heavy artillery.
The attack damaged a library, a shop and a power line.
