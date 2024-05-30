Enemy is intensifying assaults on Chasiv Yar, using large number of manpower and equipment for attacks - press officer of the 26th brigade Kalashnikov

During the day of May 29, the Russian invaders stormed the canal district and the Novy micro-district in Chasiv Yar.

As Censor.NET informs, the press service officer of the 26th artillery brigade, Oleh Kalashnikov, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy is intensifying its assault actions. Yesterday, it stormed Chasiv Yar where the canal is, but was unsuccessful. It is also intensifying its assault actions in the direction of Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka and is not leaving Klishchiivka, Andriivka out of its focus," Kalashnikov emphasized.

He noted that the Russian infantry cannot break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops, so they use the mechanized component more often. The enemy is not only trying to find weak points in the defense but also to break through it in order to seize more territories.

"But our defense is standing. It should be noted that we are destroying the enemy quite well. The Russians are losing a significant amount of equipment and personnel," Kalashnikov stressed.

Also remind, that the day before, the OSGT "Khortytsia" reported that the number of active enemy assaults has decreased, as the Russians are trying to regroup

