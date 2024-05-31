Defense forces repelled 9 enemy attacks near Ocheretyne. 100 combat clashes per day at front - General Staff

The defensive operation of our troops continues. Since the beginning of the day, 100 combat engagements took place. The situation in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors remains the most difficult.

Shelling of Ukraine

During the day, the enemy launched one massive missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 19 rockets of various types, two missile strikes (using three missiles), 52 air strikes (including 74 combat aircraft), used 554 kamikaze drones, and fired over 2,980 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector over the last day. The enemy's attempt to advance in the vicinity of Starytsia was stopped by the resolute actions of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy tried nine times to force our units out of their positions. Six occupants' assaults were repelled in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Miasozharivka, and Druzhelyubivka. There were no losses of positions, the situation is under control. At present, fighting continues near Druzheliubivka, Andriivka, and Ivanivka.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled an enemy attempt to attack positions in the Serebrianka forest. The situation is under the control of the Defence Forces.

The number of aggressor's attacks in the Northern sector increased to 11 today. Our defenders stopped eight enemy assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka. At the same time, three firefights are still ongoing in these areas. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attempts by Russian occupants to attack near Kalynivka, Bilohorivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar. The situation is tense. Our units are taking active measures to strengthen the resilience of the defense.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants' attack from Zaitseve towards Kurdiumivka was stopped, and no losses of positions were allowed here.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their positions. Nine enemy attacks from the area of Ocheretyne failed. In addition, our soldiers repelled eight attacks near Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, and Umanske. Two more combat engagements continue near Sokol and Ocheretyne.

The situation in the Kurakhove sector remains tense. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces units have prevented 21 enemy attacks. They successfully repelled 17 assaults near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to push our defensive lines in the area of Krasnohorivka, where four more combat engagements took place. The situation is under the control of our troops.

Hostilities in the South

Five firefights took place in the Vremivsk sector. Of these, four enemy attacks were stalled in the areas of Urozhayne and Staromayorske. Another Russian attack near Urozhayne is being repelled. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the number of enemy assault attempts increased to five. Two attacks were repelled in the area of Mala Tokmachka. Fighting is taking place in the vicinity of Mali Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka. The situation is tense. Our troops are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent Russians from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, eight enemy attempts to push our units back to footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River, near Krynky, were repelled. The situation is under control.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Strikes against the enemy

The Russian invaders are trying to use their superiority in manpower and equipment and air support. The defense forces are keeping the enemy under fire control, depleting the occupiers along the entire combat line. Ukrainian aviation struck 20 areas of concentration of Russian occupiers' personnel. Missile and artillery units destroyed one air defence system, two artillery systems, and one area of enemy concentration.

