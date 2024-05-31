Night shelling of Kharkiv: three people were killed, 23 injured. PHOTOS

Around midnight, Russians fired several missiles at the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. One of the missiles hit a residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.

A man and a woman were killed as a result of the shelling of a high-rise building. Law enforcement is identifying them. The 4th and 5th floors of one of the entrances were also destroyed. 23 people were injured, including a 2-year-old boy and a girl. Rescue operations are ongoing, and people may be trapped under the rubble.

"Among the injured are a medical worker and a policewoman who arrived at the scene of the explosion," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Another shell hit the ground on the territory of a civilian production facility. A security guard born in 1959 died as a result of the shelling. The production facilities were damaged.

"The enemy again used the tactic of a double strike, while medics, rescuers, and law enforcement officers were already working at the site," said Oleh Synehubov, head of the RMA.

