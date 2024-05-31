Night shelling of Kharkiv: three people were killed, 23 injured. PHOTOS
Around midnight, Russians fired several missiles at the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. One of the missiles hit a residential building.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.
A man and a woman were killed as a result of the shelling of a high-rise building. Law enforcement is identifying them. The 4th and 5th floors of one of the entrances were also destroyed. 23 people were injured, including a 2-year-old boy and a girl. Rescue operations are ongoing, and people may be trapped under the rubble.
"Among the injured are a medical worker and a policewoman who arrived at the scene of the explosion," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Another shell hit the ground on the territory of a civilian production facility. A security guard born in 1959 died as a result of the shelling. The production facilities were damaged.
"The enemy again used the tactic of a double strike, while medics, rescuers, and law enforcement officers were already working at the site," said Oleh Synehubov, head of the RMA.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password