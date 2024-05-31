ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 507,650 people (+1,390 per day), 7,728 tanks, 13,140 artillery systems, 14,935 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 507,650 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.05.24 are estimated to be:

  • personnel - about 507,650 (+1,390) persons,
  • tanks ‒ 7728 (+18) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 14,935 (+22) units,
  • artillery systems – 13140 (+39) units,
  • MLRS – 1088 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 815 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 357 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10587 (+55),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2229 (+7),
  • ships/boats ‒ 27 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 17,905 (+56) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2164 (+11)

Скільки окупантів знищено за добу

Author: 

Russian Army (8945) Armed Forces HQ (4012) liquidation (2350) elimination (4976)
