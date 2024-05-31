71 defenders and 4 civilians were returned from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

75 Ukrainian citizens, including 4 civilians, were returned from Russian captivity.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"All this time, we have not stopped working for a single day to bring home each and every one of the Russian captives. And today we have an important result: 75 more of our people have returned to Ukraine. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, border guards, four civilians - all of them are already on their native land.



We remember them all. We are making every effort to find each and every one of them. I am grateful to the team working on the exchanges!" he said.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported: "Among the liberated defenders are 70 men and five women, six officers and 65 privates and sergeants. At least a third of the rescued have been injured, seriously ill or disabled.

This time, 37 members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were released from captivity, including 13 members of the Navy and two members of the Air Force. Also, 21 National Guardsmen were released from captivity. Seven border guards, six TRO defenders and four Ukrainian civilians are returning home."

Nineteen defenders of Zmiinyi Island, 14 servicemen who guarded the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and ten defenders of Mariupol are returning home. Ukrainians captured in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy sectors are returning home.

"Today's exchange is the 52nd since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. As of today, 3210 Ukrainian defenders have been released from the occupiers' captivity. We would like to express our special gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their active participation in this exchange.

There are still many Ukrainian Defenders and Ukrainian civilians in enemy captivity. Despite all the difficulties and opposition from the aggressor state, the Coordination Centre continues to make efforts to ensure that all our people return home as soon as possible," the Centre summed up.

