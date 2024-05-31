EUR 58 million already raised within IT coalition - Ministry of Defence

The IT coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg has already raised €58 million.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence.

As noted, a meeting of the IT Coalition Leading Group led by Estonia and Luxembourg took place in Tallinn this week, where the first deliveries of equipment to Ukraine from the IT Coalition were summed up and new contributions were announced.

During the meeting, Spain announced its intention to join the IT Coalition in the near future. In addition, the member countries of the initiative confirmed new contributions of EUR 22 million from Luxembourg, Iceland, Estonia and Belgium.

"The work of the IT Coalition is progressing rapidly, and step by step we are moving to meet the needs of Ukraine. In early May, the first laptops, monitors and other communication devices arrived in Ukraine. Estonia is making an additional contribution of EUR 2 million. This contribution will be used to develop the "Oberig" system, which ensures the registration of persons liable for military service. Together with our partners, we have already managed to cover the most urgent needs, but there are still many priority items," said Tuuli Duneton, Deputy Minister of Defence of Estonia.

The meeting was preceded by a technical session at which developers from the Ministry of Defence's Innovation Centre presented the DELTA situational awareness system to the partners. The Ukrainian military presented tools for planning operations, technologies for integrating air, sea and ground drones, secure chat and streaming services with built-in artificial intelligence information processing functions.

According to Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, the IT Coalition initiative works on a bilateral basis - Ukraine shares its own developments and experience with partners.

What is an IT coalition?

The IT Coalition is an ad hoc group of states within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group ("Ramstein" format) that focuses on providing support to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cyber security.

The coalition currently includes 12 countries: Estonia and Luxembourg as the leading countries, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.