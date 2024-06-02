Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 509,860 people (+1,080 per day), 7,765 tanks, 13,233 artillery systems, 14,980 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 509,860 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.02.24 are estimated to be:
- personnel - about 509,860 (+1,080) people,
- tanks ‒ 7765 (+25) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 14,980 (+33) units,
- artillery systems - 13233 (+49) units,
- MLRS – 1089 (+1) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 821 (+6) units,
- aircraft – 357 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10699 (+82),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2268 (+38),
- ships/boats ‒ 27 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 18,092 (+86) units,
- special equipment ‒ 2195 (+14)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...