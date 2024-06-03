Russians torture Ukrainian soldiers captured in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The occupiers have captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv direction and are abusing them.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BUTUSOV PLUS telegram channel.

"An incurably ill nation that films its own war crimes. This is how Russian bastards mock Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv sector of the frontline, not even hiding their faces. Of course, when they themselves are captured, they will sing with stupid faces that they did not know where they were going, did not have time to fight, and were not even given weapons," Butusov said.

