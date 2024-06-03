Romania considers transferring Patriot system to Ukraine - PM Ciolacu

Romanian officials consult with experts on the possibility of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This was stated by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Censor.NET reports citing euronews.

He explained that "the issue of transferring the Patriot system should be considered by experts to find the best solution, after which this decision will be approved by the Supreme Council of National Defense of Romania."

"So, the proposal is currently being analyzed," the Romanian prime minister added.

At the same time, he refused to disclose any details on this issue, as "it could harm relations with NATO partners and Romania's security."

"I know it's an interesting topic. I would have created a 'breaking news' but I think we have reached the political maturity to avoid such things on such important issues. I am firmly convinced that the decision will not be one that will weaken Romania's security," Ciolacu emphasized.

