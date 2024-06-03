Day in Sumy Region: Occupiers shelled three communities with artillery and mortars

At night and in the morning, the Russian occupiers attacked the border and populated areas of Sumy region three times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

21 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn and Krasnopillia communities were shelled.

The occupiers shelled Khotyn community with mortars (17 explosions).

The Krasnopillia community was attacked with artillery (3 explosions) and an VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

