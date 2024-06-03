Commander of "South" territorial defense forces, who forced fighters to build him mansion, was exposed in Odesa region - SBI. PHOTOS

In Odesa region, law enforcement officers exposed the commander of the regional territorial defense forces "South" who involved three subordinates in the construction of his private house.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

It was established that the official had been forcing three servicemen to build him a mansion since 2023. For more than a year, they built a house for the head, while receiving additional payments for allegedly performing combat missions on the front line.

The commander was served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of power that caused significant damage under martial law.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

