Occupiers fired 3 ballistic and 3 guided missiles at Odesa region, 8 enemy air targets destroyed in southern direction - AC "South". INFOGRAPHICS

On May 17, Russian occupants attacked Odesa region with three ballistic missiles and three guided missiles. In total, air defense destroyed 8 air targets in the southern direction.

This was reported by the South Air Command, Censor.NET reports.

Reportedly, for today's attack on the Odesa region, the Russians used 3 ballistic missiles, allegedly "Iskander-M", and 3 X-59/X-69 guided missiles.

In addition, the occupiers actively used reconnaissance drones in the entire southern direction.

See more: One person killed and eight wounded in Russian missile attack on Odesa region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In total, air defense in the southern direction was destroyed:

3 X-59 guided missiles in Odesa region;

2 ZALA reconnaissance UAVs, a Lancet strike UAV and 1 UAV of an unspecified type in Kherson region;

1 UAV of unspecified type in Kirovohrad region.

Read more: Kostin: Half of DPRK missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine exploded mid-air

As a reminder, today, on May 17, Russian troops attacked Odesa district with missiles, killing one person and injuring eight others.