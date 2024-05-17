One person killed and eight wounded in Russian missile attack on Odesa region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, on 17 May, Russian troops attacked Odesa district with missiles, leaving one dead and one wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, as a result of today's Russian attack on Odesa district, one person was killed," he said.

The number of injured is eight people. In particular, five of them are in moderate condition in hospital, while the rest were treated on the spot.

According to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast, civilian infrastructure was damaged and fires broke out.

Police officers are recording the consequences of the enemy attack, collecting evidence of Russia's war crime, interviewing citizens, providing them with the necessary assistance, and ensuring law and order.





As a reminder, today, 17 May, Russians attacked Odesa with missiles, and later an explosion was heard in the city again.