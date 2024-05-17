Explosion occurs in Odesa - Mayor Trukhanov

For the second time in one day, on May 17, an explosion occurred in Odesa. Air raid alert was announced in the city.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Hennadii Trukhanov in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in the city. Stay in safe places," Trukhanov said in a post.

It is noted that the explosion in the city occurred at 6:28 p.m.

We should add that on Friday afternoon, May 17, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with missiles, injuring 3 people.

