ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11652 visitors online
News War
1 621 0

Occupiers launch missiles towards Odesa

Ворог запустив ракети на Одесу

On the evening of May 17, 2024, Russian troops attempt to launch a missile attack on Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

So far, two missiles have been reported moving in the direction of the city.

"Residents of Odesa and Odesa district, I ask everyone to stay in shelters until the air raid is over! It is important," said Oleh Kiper, head of the OVA.

"+ another missile to Odesa region!" the Air Force informs at 4.47. p.m.

Author: 

Odesa (906) rocket (1569) Air forces (1413)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 