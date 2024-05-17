ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11652 visitors online
News War
2 182 0

Three people injured in Odesa as result of Russian missile attack

Окупанти атакували Одесу ракетами

Russian invaders attacked Odesa with missiles, injuring 3 people.

This was reported by Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.

"We know about three victims of the attack. They were taken to one of the city hospitals and are being provided with all the necessary medical care," the statement said.

See more: Ruscist hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with GABs, woman was injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (12935) Odesa (906)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 