Three people injured in Odesa as result of Russian missile attack
Russian invaders attacked Odesa with missiles, injuring 3 people.
This was reported by Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.
"We know about three victims of the attack. They were taken to one of the city hospitals and are being provided with all the necessary medical care," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password