Three people injured in Odesa as result of Russian missile attack

Russian invaders attacked Odesa with missiles, injuring 3 people.

This was reported by Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.

"We know about three victims of the attack. They were taken to one of the city hospitals and are being provided with all the necessary medical care," the statement said.

