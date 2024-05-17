Ruscist hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with GABs, woman was injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces struck Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region with GABs, injuring a woman.
This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.
Around 12:00, Russian forces struck the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with GAB-250.
Three hits were recorded. A multi-storey residential building was damaged, a 74-year-old woman was injured.
The administrative building of a utility company and multi-storey residential buildings were also damaged.
