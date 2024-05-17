ENG
Ruscist hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with GABs, woman was injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces struck Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region with GABs, injuring a woman.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

Around 12:00, Russian forces struck the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with GAB-250.

Three hits were recorded. A multi-storey residential building was damaged, a 74-year-old woman was injured.

The administrative building of a utility company and multi-storey residential buildings were also damaged.

