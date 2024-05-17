Fighting continues near Starytsia in Kharkiv region, situation in Vovchansk is under control - General Staff

As of 10.30 a.m. on 17 May 2024, the defence forces are holding back the enemy’s advance into the depths of Ukrainian territory, working to disrupt the enemy’s plans to establish control over the entire territory of Donetsk region and part of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, 60 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, 20 of which are still ongoing. The Russian occupiers launched four missile attacks using seven missiles and four air strikes, 35 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired over 570 times at the positions of our troops.

The General Staff also reminds that on the night of 17 May 2024, the enemy attacked with 20 Shahed-type strike UAVs from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk (Russia).

All enemy Shaheds were shot down within Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, there was one combat engagement in the vicinity of Starytsia.

"The situation in Vovchansk is under control. Measures are underway to strengthen our defensive positions and improve the tactical situation in certain areas," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, two enemy attacks continue in the Kupyansk sector in the areas of Krokhmalne-Berestove and Kolomyichyka-Miasozharivka. The situation is under control. Our troops are conducting assault operations to improve the tactical situation in the direction of Synkivka-Vilshana.

Five combat engagements took place in the Siverskyi sector. Ukrainian defence forces repelled one attack, four are ongoing in the areas of Soledar-Rozdolivka, Berestove-Vyimka, Mykolaivka-Rozdolivka. In the course of defensive actions, no positions were lost, and the situation is under control.

Situation in the East

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops six times. Defence forces repelled two attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Berkhivka-Kalynivka and Bakhmut-Klishchiivka. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, six enemy attacks continue in the Ocheretyne-Novo Oleksandrivka and Tonenke-Umanske directions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made seven attempts to break through the defences of our troops in the areas of Marinka-Heorhiivka, Slavne-Novomykhailivka, Slavne-Paraskoviivka, Solodke-Vodiane, and Solodke-Kostiantynivka. No positions were lost in the fighting.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to improve its tactical position in the Zavitne Bazhannia-Staromaiorske area. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky and Kozachi Laheri - Krynky. The enemy did not succeed in the battles, no losses of positions were incurred, and the data on Russian occupants' losses are being clarified.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, and increasing their initiative wherever possible. In total, yesterday, 16 May, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1410 people. The occupiers also lost 18 tanks, 14 armoured combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, one MLRS, 2 air defence systems, 2 aircraft, one helicopter, 45 air defence UAVs, 56 vehicles and 7 pieces of special equipment.

In general, the situation at the front is controlled by the Defence Forces.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv. Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia. President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukiantsi in Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favourable positions in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions on the streets of the city.

In the afternoon of 15 May, the General Staff reported that the Defence Forces had partially driven the enemy out of Vovchansk. The nightly report of the General Staff stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to carry out defensive and stabilisation measures in Vovchansk. It was also reported that on 16 May, Ukrainian soldiers conducted counterattacks in the area of Vovchansk.