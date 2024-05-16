Occupiers continue to intensify efforts in Pokrovsk direction, 30 combat engagements took place - AFU General Staff

As of 4:30 p.m. on May 16, the enemy continues offensive actions. At this time of the day, the highest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction. The number of combat engagements increased to 79 today. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the line of defense and responding firmly to the invaders’ actions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, Russian terrorists once again launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Myrhorod in Poltava region.

Ukrainian troops continue to resist the enemy invasion in the Kharkiv region, where, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have attacked our positions 5 times. In particular, the enemy is trying to storm our troops near the city of Vovchansk. With the support of aviation, they are attacking near the village of Lyptsi. Vesele and Udy were also attacked by enemy aircraft. As a result of combat actions in this area, the enemy lost 35 occupiers in killed and wounded, and our troops destroyed 14 units of enemy equipment.

Another enemy attack took place in the Kupiansk direction. As of now, a total of 4 combat engagements have taken place there.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers slightly increased the intensity of hostilities. The number of attacks increased to 5, one of which is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to break through our defense 13 times, and launched an air strike in the area of Chasiv Yar.

The occupiers continue to intensify their efforts in the Pokrovsk direction. The number of combat engagements here increased to 30. Enemy aircraft were operating near Umanske.

In the Kurakhove direction, Russian troops attempted to conduct assault operations 8 times. Defense forces successfully repelled all attacks near Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy made eight attempts to drive our units back from their positions near Staromaiorske, Mykilske and Urozhaine. The invaders were adequately repelled and retreated.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers continue to try to drive Ukrainian defenders out of Krynky. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have attacked our positions 6 times, suffered losses and retreated. The data is being updated.

The situation in other directions has not changed significantly.

Our soldiers continue to hold back the enemy along the entire front line and inflict maximum losses on them, the General Staff emphasized.