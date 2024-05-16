Enemy significantly reduced activity in Kharkiv region, his plans to wedge as much as possible into urban development of Vovchansk were thwarted - General Staff

As of 10:30 a.m. on May 16, 2024, the defense forces continue to protect the occupied borders and take measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory and disrupting his criminal intentions.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, since the beginning of the enemy's offensive on May 10, 2024 in the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces decisively forced the activity of the Russian occupiers to significantly decrease. The enemy's plans to wedge as much as possible into the depths of the urban development of Vovchansk and gain a foothold there have been foiled. Since the beginning of the current day, our units continue to carry out combat missions within the urban development of Vovchansk in the northern part of the city, keeping the enemy under fire control. Actions are ongoing, the situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russian occupiers, with the support of armored vehicles, are trying to attack our positions in the Krokhmalne - Berestove direction. Here Ukrainian defenders destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle. The battle continues, the situation is under control. Also, our defenders improved their tactical position and pushed back the enemy in the area north of Kislivka.

The General Staff also informs that the enemy launched one attack in the Siversk direction in the direction of Vesele - Zvanivka, there are no changes in the position of our troops. Fighting continues in the Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka direction.

The situation in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried three times to break through the defenses of our troops in the directions Bakhmut - Klishchiivka, Bakhmut - Andriivka. Fighting continues in the area of the Hryhorivka settlement. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled three attacks in the directions Vodyane - Netaylove, Pervomaiske - Netaylove. Fighting continues. The situation is under control.

"In the Kurakhiv direction, the Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the directions of Vodyane - Netaylove, Slavne - Novomykhailivka. Fighting is still ongoing in the directions of Solodke - Kostyantynivka and Solodke - Vodiane. So far, no losses of positions have been allowed," the message says.

The situation in the South

In the direction of Vremivsk, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Staromlynivka - Urozhane. Zavitne Bazhannia - Staromayorske. In the direction of Volodyne - Staromayorske, the Defense Forces continue to contain the enemy. At the moment, no losses of positions have been allowed, the situation is under control.

In the Prudniprovsk direction, the enemy does not give up its attempts to dislodge the Defense Forces from the left bank of the Dnieper. During the current day, it carried out three attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region. Loss of positions is not allowed.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 23 combat clashes, the enemy launched two missile strikes, four air strikes using eight air defense systems and 48 strikes by kamikaze drones, carried out 564 attacks on the positions of our troops.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partially succeeded in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukiantsi in the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favorable positions in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions in the streets of the city.