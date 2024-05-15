Situation in Vovchansk is extremely difficult, enemy is occupying positions on streets of city - head of State Department of NP in Kharkiv region Tymoshko. VIDEO

As of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, is extremely difficult.

This was stated by the head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshko, Censor.NET reports.

"Active fighting continues on the streets of Vovchansk, the situation is extremely difficult," he said.

According to him, the police are currently in Vovchansk and are evacuating the population.

"The enemy is taking positions on the streets of the city. People, please evacuate," he called.

Read also: Two volunteers disappeared in Vovchansk, they could have been shot by occupants - Kharkiv police

Attacks by Russian troops on the Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly planned to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions by the enemy.

Also read: Russians deployed 30,000 troops for offensive in northern Kharkiv region, - NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 02.00 p.m. on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukianske. It was also reported that as of 11.00 p.m. on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukianets in the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favorable positions in the areas of Lukianets and Vovchansk to save the lives of servicemen