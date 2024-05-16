Ukrainian troops conducted counterattack near Vovchansk - General Staff

Intense fighting continues along almost the entire frontline. The occupants are most active in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing із посиланням на the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the units of the Defence Forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the advance of enemy units into the depths of our country's territory.

A total of 58 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours.

Situation in Kharkiv region

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy has been attacking in the direction of Starytsia. He launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Stara Vodolaha. Vilcha, Vovchansk and Starytsia were attacked by enemy aircraft. In turn, Ukrainian soldiers counterattacked in the area of the town of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove since the beginning of the day.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, two combat engagements were registered in the vicinity of Novosadove.

In the Siversk sector, the number of hostile attacks increased to three. Combat actions took place near Zvanivka and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, enemy troops made 10 attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. An air strike was carried out in the area of Druzhba. Despite the enemy's onslaught, our soldiers continue to confidently hold back the enemy and counterattack under favourable conditions.

According to the General Staff, the militants are the most active in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of this day, they have already conducted 20 attacks, in particular, in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Soloviove, Netailove and Umanske. The enemy used combat aircraft near Vovche, Vozdvyzhenka and Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks. The invaders were active in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants made six attempts to storm Ukrainian positions near Mykilske and Urozhaine, and near Staromaiorske, also with the support of aviation. The enemy was not successful.

In the Prydniprovia sector, the invaders attacked five times near Krynky, where they suffered losses, the data is being clarified. The enemy launched an air strike near the city of Kherson.

In other areas, the situation remained unchanged.

"Ukrainian soldiers are bravely withstanding the enemy's onslaught, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy. Thanks to the flexibility of our defence system and the coherence of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything to disrupt the enemy's plans," the General Staff summarises.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv. Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia. President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partially succeeded in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukiantsi in the Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favorable positions in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was extremely difficult. The enemy is holding positions in the streets of the city.

In the afternoon of 15 May, the General Staff reported that the Defence Forces had partially driven the enemy out of Vovchansk. The nightly report of the General Staff stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to carry out defensive and stabilisation measures in Vovchansk.