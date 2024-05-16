Vovchansk "in two days" and tattoos "I am Russian occupier" - interrogations of captured invaders. VIDEO

Russians captured by Ukrainian soldiers during the fighting in the north of Kharkiv region reported during interrogations that the leadership’s plan was to take control of Vovchansk in two days.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of the interrogations of the three prisoners were published on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel. The recording shows the interrogation of Andrey Yurgens, Oleg Korobko and Aleksey Burmistrov. It was Korobko who boasted of a tattoo that read "I am a Russian occupier".

"Russians launched several infantry attacks in the Lyptsi area, all attacks were repelled with significant Russian losses. In the village of Hlyboke, soldiers of the 92nd Assault Brigade destroyed a group of Russian special forces, and two Russians were captured in a counterattack. The Russians are not making any progress in the Lyptsi area, and Ukrainian troops have significantly intensified their attacks on the enemy in this area of the frontline, gradually seizing the tactical initiative. In the town of Vovchansk, the Russians launched a tank attack, with two tanks entering the town. They were quickly destroyed by artillery, mortars and attack drones of all units concentrated in Vovchansk. The video is posted online. A prisoner of war from the 138th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Andrey Yurgens, was also captured in Vovchansk, saying that his brigade, together with the 25th Motorised Rifle Brigade, was tasked with capturing Vovchansk "in two days". The Russian offensive in the northern Kharkiv region has been effectively halted. The attacking Russian groups have suffered losses, but have not yet been defeated, and heavy battles to destroy continue," - the authors of the publication write in the commentary to the video.

