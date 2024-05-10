ENG
Attack on Kharkiv. Shelling, subversive groups, fighting at border | Yuriy Butusov. VIDEO

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov analyses the situation in Kharkiv region, where Russian troops have intensified shelling and are attempting to advance.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Watch more: Ocheretyne: Russians are preparing offensive on New York and Pokrovsk | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

