Martin, tanker of 93rd Brigade, led an infantry attack in Bakhmut: ’My grandfather was tanker, and I wanted to become one. It was hard, but my dream came true’. VIDEO

The chief sergeant of a reconnaissance company with the call sign "Schizo" of the 93rd Brigade told about the legendary tanker "Martin" who saves infantry, works from open positions, breaks through mined fields, and once even led a reconnaissance group in an attack.

According to Censor.NET, "Martin" is a tank crew commander of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade and is currently serving in the Bakhmut direction. He recently returned to service after being wounded. For more details, see the interview on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

