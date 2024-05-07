ENG
"Schizo", Chief Sergeant of reconnaissance company on heavy fighting: "We killed Russian Military Intelligence special forces, took two VSS-M and two SVD-M". VIDEO

From the very first day, Anton, with the call sign "Schizo", defended Ukraine, getting ready for a full-scale war in 30 minutes.

In this interview, the legendary warrior told incredible stories and shared unique footage with Butusov Plus subscribers, Censor.NET reports.

