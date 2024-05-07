Border guards destroyed about dozen occupiers’ positions. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards and aerial reconnaissance men of the "Revenge" brigade made a series of successful hits on the occupiers’ positions using drones and mortars.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service. They showed the results of their work in a video.

"They throw the shells right into the dugouts and adjust the mortar's operation at enemy positions," the statement said.

Thus, according to the video, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about a dozen occupiers' positions located in forest belts at the frontline, where active hostilities are taking place, with accurate hits.

