Consequences of Russian air strikes in Kharkiv region: 5 people injured. PHOTOS

On the evening of 6 May and at night of 7 May, Russian occupation forces attacked settlements in the Kharkiv region from the air.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at 2 am, Russian troops attacked the village of Kolodyazne in the Dvorichanska community. The shelling wounded a 72-year-old woman and damaged a residential building.

On the evening of 6 May, at around 22:15, the Russian Federation attacked Borova village in Izium district from the air. Four people were injured. A man and his 16-year-old daughter were injured. Two women aged 51 and 54 suffered acute stress reaction. Private households and a bank building were damaged.

"According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the settlement with a UMPB D30-SN (unified interspecies planning munition, 30 cm calibre)," the prosecutor's office said.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had struck Kharkiv region with a converted FAB for the first time.












