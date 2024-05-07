ENG
Special troops of SOF destroyed position with Russian occupiers using "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 73rd Marine Centre of the Special Forces destroyed a position with Russian occupiers using "Wild Hornets" drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The warriors have ruthlessly and enjoyably repaid your investment in drones. So you can support us to continue to provide the fighters with drones:

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card: 5375411207988499

PayPal: [email protected]

