Ukraine celebrates Infantry Day: Syrskyi congratulates military. VIDEO
Today, 6 May, Ukraine celebrates the Infantry Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, congratulated the military and thanked them for their resilience and loyalty to the oath.
Syrsky showed footage of the work of Ukrainian infantrymen, congratulating them on their professional holiday, Censor.NET reports.
