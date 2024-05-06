Enemy is trying to break through defence of our troops and reach Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, - Syrskyi

Over the course of two days, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited units operating in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. He worked with unit commanders and awarded the military on the occasion of Infantry Day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the commander-in-chief's Facebook page.

Syrskyi noted that due to the difficult situation in the East, he had been working for two days in units operating in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, the direction of the enemy's main attack.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the enemy is trying to break through the defences of our troops and reach Kurakhove and Pokrovsk.

‘Our task in these conditions is to hold the occupied lines and positions, to inflict maximum losses on the enemy with artillery fire, UAV strikes and all means to exhaust him, thereby disrupting enemy plans and gaining time to form and prepare our reserves,’ noted Syrskyi.

Watch more: Russian invaders’ failed attack in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

On working with unit commanders

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that the role and place of an officer has always been decisive in achieving success or defeat on the battlefield. He noted that a company or battalion commander cannot command a battle several kilometres away from his units and make informed decisions from a distance. The commander must be present to maintain a high level of morale among his subordinates, their resilience, and their belief that they are not abandoned to their fate.

Working with the brigade commanders, I made all the necessary decisions to:

strengthening defence with reserves,

allocation of additional missiles,

ammunition,

electronic warfare equipment and UAVs.

On the eve of the Infantry Day, the Commander-in-Chief also presented insignia and awards to the best warriors who inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.